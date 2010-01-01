Call today for your free introductory consultation!
I offer professional career and executive coaching with a neighborly touch. I'm all about being approachable and accessible, just like your friendly neighbor lending a helping hand.
Drawing on my 25 years in Human Resources, I'm here to guide you through your career journey with a warm and inclusive approach, making career coaching or executive coaching feel like chatting with a trusted friend over a cup of coffee.
Whether you're an individual seeking personal growth, leadership development coaching, or a team looking to excel, I offer engaging and relatable training and speaking services for teams and organizations.
Let's work together to unlock your full potential and achieve your career and leadership goals in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere.
Serving small to medium-size businesses and entrepreneurs in San Antonio and surrounding areas.
With a diverse background spanning various industries and organizations of all sizes, I bring extensive HR experience to the table as a career coach and executive coach. This equips me with a profound understanding of what employers seek in talent and leadership, enabling me to guide individuals effectively for success. Additionally, I've pursued advanced training and certification in leadership development coaching and strengths coaching.
I firmly believe that everyone possesses the ability to thrive in their career journey. However, it's often through self-discovery and unlocking one's potential through leadership development coaching that true success is achieved. As a career coach and executive coach, I aim to provide the guidance and support necessary for clients to uncover their strengths, navigate obstacles, and ultimately realize their full potential and aspirations.
My leadership and team training programs are crafted to empower you and your team. Through keynote speeches, interactive workshops and personalized coaching, I'll equip you with the skills to lead effectively. Together, we'll build stronger bonds, foster collaboration, and drive tangible results. Join me, let's unlock your leadership potential.
- Sr. Director for a large retail chain in South Texas
Alan is easy to talk to. And he's great at making sure you are accomplishing what you want to accomplish. This was one of my first coaching experiences, challenging at times, but without intimidation and an ease of conversation that felt more like a conversation with a friend.
- Senior executive for a privately-owned service company in San Antonio
Time spent with Alan was consistently a good investment.
— Kerry H.
Alan has a talent for turning complex leadership development theories into practical tools that improve the business.
— Daniel L.
Alan brought a dynamic energy to our event. He added depth and urgency to our learning.
— Carla S.
Alan is personable, engaging, and informative. — Anonymous Attendee
Alan is a highly gifted speaker who instantly establishes rapport with his audience.
— Kevin G.
Alan was super engaging.
— Anonymous Attendee
Alan is deeply committed to developing the next generation of leaders.
— John T.
Alan's training was very interactive, interesting, and uplifting.
— Anonymous
I loved how interactive Alan's training was. Appreciated him sharing various examples of how we utilize our strengths everyday when we think we don't.
— Training Participant
Alan offered personalized and catered messaging that directly relates to our day-to-day responsibilities and goals.
— Strengths Training Attendee
Alan’s refreshing, non-traditional style is interactive and fun.
— Desiree D.
Alan's training was relatable and inclusive.
— Training Attendee
Get in touch with me today, and let's discuss how I can assist you in reaching your goals.
